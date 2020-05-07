Wintrust Business Lunch 5/7/20: Tech giants still hiring, job market trends and Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Segment 1: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Uber requiring drivers and passengers to wear face masks, Twitter testing a way to let you revise replies you might later regret and Big Tech still hiring despite jobless claims hitting a new high.

Segment 2: Jed Kolko, Chief Economist at Indeed, joins John to discuss the trend in job postings — a real-time measure of labor market activity. Jed talks about what the next phases of the crisis will be, Indeed’s weekly job postings tracker and how different sectors/regions are experiencing the economic crisis aspect of the overall crisis.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth tells John about the latest business stories including Neiman Marcus filing for bankruptcy, Zoom acquiring security firm Keybase and the jobless numbers total 33.5m this week.