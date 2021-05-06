Wintrust Business Lunch 5/6/21: Jobless claims continue to fall, a new ‘pro-working’ space opens in Chicago and Small Business Week

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, a “Help Wanted,” sign is shown in the window of a souvenir shop in Miami Beach, Fla. Hiring has weakened for six straight months. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost since the coronavirus struck. And this week, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that employment won’t regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John break down the weekly jobless claims, what we should expect from the April Jobs report tomorrow and the strength of the economy as the vaccine rollout continues.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Facebook’s independent Oversight Board upholding the platform’s suspension of former President Trump’s account.

Segment 3: Anish Michael, CEO, Firmspace, talks to John about the future of work post-COVID and why their new co-working space (opening May 10th) will help professionals maximize their productivity.

Segment 4: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about Small Business Week and why it’s important for people to remind Illinois policymakers how much help this small business sector needs to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.