Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the April jobs report and the recent stock market swings.

Segment 2: Dan Weiss, Owner, Dollop Coffee Company, tells John about how he started a coffee company after being an established hip hop artist, the new location in the South Loop, their signature blend of coffee, where they roast their coffee, the other products they offer and how business has been going at their newest spot. If you want more information check out their Instagram.

Segment 3: Claudia Hommel, Executive Director, Working In Concert, joins John to talk about all the great events happening for the first-ever Chicago Cabaret Week.