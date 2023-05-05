Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down today’s labor report. What do the numbers mean for the economy, markets and the likelihood we see a recession?

Segment 2: Kiana DiStasi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Chicago Loop Alliance, tells John about their Sundays on State program and how they are currently seeking community involvement through a free application process that runs through May 19th.

Segment 3: Jaron Lukas, CEO, yumwoof, talks to John about their non-GMO dog food brand that helps dogs lead a healthier life and live longer. Jaron explains how their food stands out among the competition. Check out Jaron’s book, ‘The Canine Cocomega Effect’ here.