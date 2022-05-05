Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the extreme market shift the last two days after the Fed made a rate hike announcement yesterday.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple, Google, Microsoft backing a passwordless future, Google revamping employee reviews, and the latest Elon Musk news.

Segment 3: Megan Roudebush, founder and CEO, keepwith, tells John about how the keepwith platform is helping people network better and the right way.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a report that Boeing may be moving its headquarters out of Chicago, SpaceX addding a $25 monthly fee to temporarily change Starlink internet locations, Walgreens, and Florida settling an opioid lawsuit for $638M.