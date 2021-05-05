Wintrust Business Lunch 5/5/21: Dow hits another high, inflation fears rising and Rainbow Cone comes to Lombard

Wintrust Business Lunch


The Original Rainbow Cone has been in the neighborhood since 1926.

Segment 1:  Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we need to know about inflation and how inflation fears could impact the economy. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Brad Biddick, owner, Trelay Land & Cattle Co., tells John about his company and the new Trelay Burger Blend.

Segment 3: Lynn Sapp, owner of The Original Rainbow Cone, talks to John about their legendary and long-running Chicago business and their new location that opens today in Lombard.

