Wintrust Business Lunch 5/5/20: Stocks rising, a Chicago-area running store pivots and where’s the Wendy’s beef?

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the positive signs that the economy is slowly coming back.

Segment 2: Dave Zimmer, owner of Fleet Feet Sports Chicago, joins John to talk about how his business is handling customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave also tells us about how Fleet Feet and ON Footwear are donating over 250 pair of shoes to medical workers on the front lines.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us an overview of the latest business news including Chicago-based United Airlines to cut at least 30% of white collar workers, Wendy’s using “chicken-only” menus in some stores due to beef shortages and Giving Tuesday being moved up to “Giving Tuesday Now” to encourage Americans to help each other during COVID-19.