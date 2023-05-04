The Chicago city skyline is covered by the fog lifted off Lake Michigan on Aug. 5, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about why he believes the economy is in good shape, how the Fed’s interest rate move is impacting the market, and where he sees opportunities to buy.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including the FTC alleging Facebook failed to protect your privacy, and why Happy World Password Day is a good time to lock down your logins.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about Chicago signing a contract valued at $1 billion to sell its water elsewhere.

Segment 4: Collete English Dixon, executive director of the Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate and Administrative Chair, Real Estate, at the Heller College of Business, Roosevelt University in Chicago, tells John about the importance of getting young people interested in a career in real estate.