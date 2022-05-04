Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why I Bonds could be a good hedge against inflation and the debate over when to you should claim Social Security benefits.

Segment 2: Kim Kuipers of Kuipers Family Farm tells John about their first annual Midwest Tulip Fest!

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about Chief Executive’s 2022 survey of the Best & Worst States for Business.