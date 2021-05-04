Wintrust Business Lunch 5/4/21: Helping moms re-enter the workforce, restaurant specials for Mother’s Day and a spike in unruly airline passengers

An officer from the Airport District Police of Miami International Airport gestures toward passenger Dontavious Jackson (out of frame) as he removes him from a United Airlines flight in Miami, on March 17, 2021, after Jackson was accused of wrongdoing by another passenger. – Jackson was later let go based on various eye witness statements from other passengers. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about their effort to get more women back to work in a post-COVID environment.

Segment 2: Jacqueline and Mary Kathryn Scala, owners, Freight to Plate, tell John about their business and how they created an urban agriculture solution that allows them to bring nutrient, dense produce to local Chicago neighborhoods.

Segment 3: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, tells John about some of Lettuce’s great offerings for Mother’s Day.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the FAA reporting a spike in unruly passenger behavior, a bottle of wine that went to space going up for sale with a$1 million price tag and Mars-Wrigley filing a lawsuit over “medicated” Skittles, Life Savers and gummies.