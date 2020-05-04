Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 5/4/20: Farmer’s Fridge feeding frontline workers, Warren Buffett dumping airline stocks and J. Crew filing for bankruptcy

 Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke joins John Williams to tell us about a new app rolled out by the city of Chicago that could help in providing residents with a vaccine once it becomes available, Chicago startup The Mom Project launching a $500K fund to help moms stay employed during COVID and how Chicago startup Farmer’s Fridge has shifted its business considerably in the wake of COVID-19.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about why Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will backfill mortgage servicers who put homeowners in forbearance. Ilyce also tells us why Warren Buffett has gotten Berkshire Hathaway out of the airline business.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including J. Crew, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, some hospitals resuming elective surgeries and Google trying to fend off Microsoft and Zoom for video conferencing.

