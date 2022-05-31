Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to tell us why home prices rose 20% in March.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about what we should know about the rising “Pay Transparency” movement.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a new crouton startup that is expanding throughout the Midwest, a film startup moving it’s headquarters from New York to Chicago, and despite concerns over a slowdown, tech jobs are still booming in Chicago.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including “Top Gun: Maverick” setting new Memorial Day weekend records at the box office, Spain proposing a customer service bill that would require humans to be available for customers service calls, U.S. consumer confidence slipping in May, Tesla filing paperwork to build a drive-in movie theater/restaurant/Tesla charging station facility in Los Angeles.