Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the strength of the US banking system, and how the Fed plans to combat inflation. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Shannon Tauschman, General Manager, The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, tells John about the architecture and the history of the restaurant, the type of food and cocktails they are known for, and how the restaurant is honoring National Firefighters Day tomorrow.