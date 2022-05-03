Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to give advice to parents that are looking to jump back into the workforce. LaSalle Network is hosting an event on Tuesday, May 24 at their headquarters from 9:00AM – 1:00PM for parents looking to rejoin the workforce and get career advice and job-search help. You can find information about the event here.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about a growing trend in workplaces across the country that involves employers demanding/collecting cash from their own former employees.

Segment 3: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, tells John how the market performed in the 1Q and what he expects from stocks moving forward.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a record 4.5M people in the US quitting their jobs in March, Rivian winning a $1.5B incentive package for a plant in Georgia, and Ulta Beauty coming under fire for insensitive Kate Spade email.