Wintrust Business Lunch 5/3/21: The likelihood of a fourth stimulus payment, Basecamp employees flee and the U.S. facing a chicken shortage

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

TODAY — Pictured: Shaq Daddy Chicken Sandwich on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the IRS sending out “Plus Up” stimulus payments, the likelihood we see more stimulus payments and President Biden looking to get rid of 1031 exchanges and what that might mean for property investors.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including employees at Chicago tech firm Basecamp quitting in mass after the company instituted new rules about talking about politics and societal issues at work, a Chicago fishing gear startup raising $38 million and a Chicago startup bringing RPM and Girl and the Goat to the suburbs.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL business to Apollo for $5 billion, a chicken shortage impacting fast food chains and a chlorine shortage coming on just as the summertime pool season is set to start.

