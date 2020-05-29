Wintrust Business Lunch 5/29/20: Stock market rebound, renovating the old Cook County Hospital and coronavirus lawsuits

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to recap the week in the markets and why the stock market is way ahead of the economy.

Segment 2: John Murphy, CEO of Murphy Development, tells John about a massive, $150 million restoration project on the site of the historic Cook County Hospital that has been vacant for nearly 2 decades, and is now being transformed into a 210-suite Hyatt property.

Segment 3: Lou Cairo, Owner and Managing Partner of GWC, joins John to talk about how businesses that are planning to reopen following COVID-19 are worrying about pending coronavirus lawsuits, from both customers and employees.