Wintrust Business Lunch 5/28/20: Jobless claims pass 40 million, the launch of HBO Max and the economic impact of COVID-19 on Illinois

Segment 1: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the launch of HBO Max, the truth about your phone’s battery life and President Trump vs. Twitter.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss another 2.1 million people filing unemployment claims and how the Fed came to the official conclusion that people getting the extra $600 are more inclined to stay home and stay safe from COVID-19.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including layoffs coming to Boeing and how Illinois faces a $76 billion hit to economic output due to COVID-19.