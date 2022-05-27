Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about some positive economic news coming out today, how everything dovetails from inflation data, the importance of making your portfolio is balanced, why investors should focus on great companies as a hedge against inflation, and the current health of the housing market.

Segment 2: Ray Stout, Executive Director, Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, tells John about the start of Friday Night Flights, a series of neighborhood events that highlight Chicago’s tremendous craft brewery scene. The series kicks off tonight at Wrigleyville’s Gallagher Way.

Segment 3: Jeffery Beckham Jr., CEO of Chicago Scholars, talks to John about the mission of Chicago Scholars, and how they help students from under-resourced communities become college graduates.