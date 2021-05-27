Wintrust Business Lunch 5/27/21: Another dip in the weekly jobless claims, a hot housing market is fueling demand for home technology, and Airbnb adds flexible booking options

EMERYVILLE, CA – NOVEMBER 29: A Black Friday shopper looks at a television at a Best Buy store on November 29, 2019 in Emeryville, United States. Black Friday is traditionally the biggest shopping event of the year, and marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims, why there are still some signs of a labor struggle compared to pre-pandemic levels, how the market is reacting to the jobless claims and when we can expect the economy get back to full strength.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the latest on the Epic Games v. Apple legal battle, when we can expect a new version of Windows, Airbnb offering flexible booking options and Florida looking to fine social media companies that bar political candidates.

Segment 3: Ed Welch, owner, Welch’s Stop and Shop in St. John, Indiana, tells John about how their business is a pillar of the community in St. John, the products they carry at the shop, how they managed through the pandemic and what they have planned ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the summer barbecue season.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Best Buy saying the hot housing market is fueling demand for TVs and home technology consultations, Gap to begin selling home goods through Walmart.com and Chicago aldermen wanting to cap rideshare surge pricing.