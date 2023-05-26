Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the Fed’s ongoing fight to stem inflation, why he doesn’t believe President Biden is a ‘growth’ president, and the latest on the debt ceiling negotiations.

Segment 2: Brennal Pierre, Co-Founder, Ephemeral Tattoo Chicago, talks about their tattoo company that makes tattoos that last between 1 and 3 years.

Segment 3: Rachel Graham, Director, Success Bound, tells John about their program that looks to enhance the middle school experience for students in partnership with educators to create supportive learning environments.