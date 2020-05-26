Wintrust Business Lunch 5/26/20: Stocks surging, Chicago startups adapting to the new normal and Lettuce Entertain You adding a COVID-19 surcharge to your bill

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about a big day on Wall Street and where the markets will go as more states start to open up.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John about Mayor Lori Lightfoot and World Business Chicago’s partnership with local startup Rheaply, which will help the city source protective shields, reusable face masks and hand sanitizer for small businesses as they reopen and how a Chicago fashion startup Tie Bar is adapting to the new normal and making more casual clothing as workplaces have dressed down and now that people work from home.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us an overview of the latest business news including Lettuce Entertain You restaurants adding a a pandemic surcharge to your tab, NYSE floor opening for first time since March and what are the popular foods people have been ordering while sheltering at home.