Wintrust Business Lunch 5/25/21: How ‘Chicago Alfresco’ is helping small business, Joffrey Ballet announces a new season and why some companies are dropping their college degree requirement

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what companies are doing to prepare for people coming back to the office and what he thinks about how some CEO’s are dropping the college degree requirement in order to diversify their talent pool.

Segment 2: Dave Fliss, CEO, PPE Plus, tells John about how his medical supply company started amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how they just recently announced the creation of the industry’s first 100% biodegradable medical gowns and how this innovation will help the environment.

Segment 3: Greg Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Joffrey Ballet, talks to John about their announcement of the upcoming new season of performances, how they managed through the pandemic, the changes the company will make to keep people healthy and the Joffrey’s new studio space and training facilities at 1920 South Wabash Avenue, expanding the Joffrey’s reach to the South Loop.

Segment 4: Sandi Price, Executive Director, Rogers Park Business Alliance, joins John to talk about how the Chicago Alfresco initiative will help impacting local businesses in the area.