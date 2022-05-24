Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Boeing and other businesses deciding to leave Chicago and what the administration can do to attract more companies.

Segment 2: Bryce Hill, Senior Research Analyst, Illinois Policy Institute, tells John what we should know about the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that Illinois’ household population was undercounted by 1.97% during the 2020 official Census. Do those numbers tell the whole story?

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows just 18% of Americans plan to boost stock investments in 2022 as inflation and volatility rise.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a new study that shows office workers feel less connected, airlines predicting a messy summer travel season, and Walmart expanding its drone delivery.