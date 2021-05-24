Wintrust Business Lunch 5/24/21: Stocks rise to start the week, housing demand outweighs supply, and Pope Francis to get an all-electric popemobile

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile car as he leaves the Basilica pontificia di San Nicola after a meeting with bishops during a visit to Bari, southern Italy, on February 23, 2020 to address a conference entitled “Mediterranean: Frontier of Peace” which sees the participation of some 60 Catholic bishops from 19 nations bordering the Mediterranean. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about what’s moving the stock market today, the extremely strong spring real estate market, how supply constraints are impacting the housing market and a new study showing that renting is now cheaper than owning in all 50 states.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a Silicon Valley law firm that specializes in venture capital financing and IPOs for startups opening a Chicago office and Spot, which allows you to take walking meetings with its audio-only app, raising $5 million last week.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the Pope getting an all-electric Popemobile, Stephen Colbert announcing he’s welcoming back a full in-studio audience next month, the new “Fast & Furious” movie having a big opening weekend overseas and the Virgin Galactic stock jumping after a successful spaceflight test.