Segment 1: Michael Larson, VP and General Manager, Schaumburg Boomers, talks to John about how the early season is going for the Boomers, how attendance has been so far, why seeing game is a great night out, and what fun events they have planned for the rest of the season.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, explains why middle managers are becoming an endangered species and how that could impact businesses.

Segment 3: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, joins John to break down the debt ceiling negotiations and what that is meaning for the market and to discuss Cresset’s assessment of the Federal Reserve’s Financial Stability Assessment.

Segment 4: Mike Long, Owner and Designer, Mike’s Landscape Lighting, talks to John about how long he’s been in the business, the type of services they offer, how they come up with designs, the energy efficient lights that they use, and the hot trends in landscape lighting.