Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about Oxfam’s new report that shows there were 573 more billionaires in the world by March 2022 than in 2020, the economy facing the biggest confluence of negative global factors since WWII, the Federal Reserve Board on issuing its Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2021 report that shows that self-reported financial well-being reached its highest level since the report began in 2013, and why now might be a good time to consider an adjustable rate mortgage.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including how The Players Trunk did on Friday’s episode of ‘Shark Tank,’ a new Chicago golf club startup, raised $10 million, and Google adding 500 jobs in Chicago last year.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Starbucks announcing it will leave Russia, Chicago dining, drinking and shopping hitting record levels in 2021, and Twitter now labeling and suppressing misinformation around armed conflict and other global crises.