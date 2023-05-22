A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to break down the Federal Reserve’s Economic Wellbeing of Households report, single-family existing-home sales prices climbing, and a new survey about tipping habits.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about why Chicago startups are not fearing AI, how a Chicago startup is working to help health care staff shortages, and a Catholic prayer app landing a new round of funding.

Segment 3: Dan Perillo, CEO, Beef Shack, joins John to talk about a new location opening in St. Charles, how many restaurants they have, what makes their sandwiches unique, and their plans for growth this year.