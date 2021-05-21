Wintrust Business Lunch 5/21/21: Economic indicators show signs of robust growth, how companies can benefit from the employee retention credit, and Navy Pier announces a full reopening

Two people takes a photograph on a stair case as others pass by, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Navy Pier, Chicago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the strong PMI numbers and what that means for the overall economic outlook, why first quarter earnings have been blowing past estimates and why the stock market isn’t the best indicator for the health of the economy.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows how many parents will accrue credit card debt in order to pay for childcare.

Segment 3: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John everything we should know about the Employee Retention Credit, a government program offering a rebate of Payroll Taxes to the employer as a reward for rehiring and retaining their employees.

Segment 4: Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO, Navy Pier, talks to John about the next phase of reopening for Navy Pier, what we currently can and cannot do at the Pier and when we can expect a full reopening.