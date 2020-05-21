Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 5/21/20: Apple Stores begin to reopen, Memorial Day gas prices and Target sales surge

Wintrust Business Lunch
John Williams

Segment 1:  CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the spikes in those playing Minecraft, Apple Stores to begin reopening and how facial recognition companies are scrambling to see around face masks.

Segment 2: Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, joins John to tell us that motorists hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend will be greeted by the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend since 2003.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including how all the big retailers (Target, Best Buy, Walmart, etc) fared in the first quarter.

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
