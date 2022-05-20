Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the possibility of a recession, the housing market beginning to stall, inflation weighing heavily on consumer confidence, if the distribution of stimulus money led to inflation, and if the Fed waited too long to raise interest rates.

Segment 2: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John why she believes businesses should be optimistic about the future and why it’s a great time to be an entrepreneur.

Segment 3: Will Quam, founder, Brick of Chicago, talks to John about his unique walking tour that highlights the wonderful brick in several Chicago neighborhoods.