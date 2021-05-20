Wintrust Business Lunch 5/20/21: Jobless claims hit a new pandemic low, Oatly shares soar, and the pandemic bicycling boom continues

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 20: Oatly oat milk and chocolate oat milk are shown on May 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Oatly began trading on the Nasdaq today after listing its initial public offering at $17-per-share, giving the company an implied valuation of $10 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims, the myths of a labor shortage, wage growth trailing inflation and the general economic outlook as we come out of the pandemic.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Twitter launching a subscription service, Parler returning to Apple’s app store and AT&T’s blockbuster Discovery deal putting HBO Max’s future in a haze.

Segment 3: Lou Kuhn, owner, Pony Shop, tells John about the surge in cycling amid the pandemic, the challenge of keeping up with inventory, how the pandemic has impacted other aspects of the business and some of the best bikes to purchase for riding around the Chicago area.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the EU welcoming back vaccinated travelers, Oatly shares soaring 24% in Nasdaq debut and Peloton releasing a software fix for recalled treadmills.