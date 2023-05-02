Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month and how best to manage mental health/stress in the workplace.

Segment 2: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about how banking concerns are impacting the market, the latest on debt ceiling negotiations,

Segment 3: Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including home prices still rising in Chicago, a condo at the top of Aqua still unsold, and 100,000 red tulips mark sites of redlining in Washington Park.