Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new survey on how employees feel about their impending retirement, and a new study from Houzz which found that home renovation activity and spend have reached the highest rates reported since 2018.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a new blockchain startup in Chicago that is changing the way you watch live events.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including US construction rising less than expected in March, Ford recalling over a quarter million SUVs that can roll away while in park, Spirit Airlines rejecting JetBlue’s offer, and PayPal and Aon teaming up for a payment platform.