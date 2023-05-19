Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, the resilient stock market, why he sees a ‘soft landing’ when it comes to a recession, and what investors should be looking for right now.

Segment 2: Ryan Messner, President of the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, talks about what they have planned for Festival season, how business grew during the pandemic, what you see when you visit Long Grove, the famous bridge that keeps getting hit, and the big Chocolate Fest happening this weekend.

Segment 3: Danny O’Malley, Founder/CEO, Before the Butcher, tells John about their award-winning plant-based meat products, how people can find their food, and what food they will showcase at the National Restaurant Show coming to McCormick Place this weekend.