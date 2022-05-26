Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the nice day that the market is having today, how supply chain and geopolitical issues are still impacting the economy, and what you should do to protect yourself from a volatile stock market.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the latest on Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter, advocacy groups publishing a ​​list of demands for social networks to shut hate speech down following Buffalo shooting, and Google saying its text-to-image AI makes better wacky pictures than other text-to-image AI.

Segment 3: Jay Javors, Founder, Midwest Property Group, tells John about the health of the office building market, what buildings are doing to entice people back to the office, and what the future of commercial buildings is going to look like post-COVID.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the studio that made the new “Top Gun” movie paying as much as $11,374 an hour to use the advanced fighter planes, and Chicago’s Memorial Day travel outlook.