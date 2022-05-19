Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about why the market is continuing to tumble. Are we in a bear market? And if so, how long will it last? What should investors be thinking?

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including why your Verizon and ATT bills are going up, the FCC voting on its latest anti-robocall measures, and our weekly update on what’s going on with Elon Musk.

Segment 3: James Royal, Senior Analyst, Bankrate tells John what we should know about the volatility of the current cryptocurrency market.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s to sell their Russian business to a Siberian licensee, Ford recalling some SUV’s, and Target and Walmart’s surprisingly bad earnings report.