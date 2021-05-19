Wintrust Business Lunch 5/19/21: Terry Savage – Everything you need to know about the Child Tax Credit

Segment 1:  Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what is moving the market today, the broad cryptocurrency sell-off and everything you should know about the Child Tax Credit. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Lori Hendren, AARP Associate State Director of Advocacy and Outreach, and State Representative Anna Moeller talk to John about Senate Bill 2137, which outlines a compassionate approach to connect nursing home residents virtually with family members, loved ones, and to religious or recreational activities when in-person visits are prohibited or restricted due to federal or state rule or guidance.

