Wintrust Business Lunch 5/19/20: Walmart sales jump, the impact of COVID-19 on home design and a glimmer of good news for airlines

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about sales soaring at Walmart and Home Depot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 2: Lisa Pickell, President of Orren Pickell Building Group, joins John to talk about home design trends in the COVID-19 era that help you get the most from your home.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us an overview of the latest business news including people starting to fly again and State Farm cutting auto rates as drivers are staying home due to COVID-19.