Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage spends the hour with John to talk about why the stock market is tumbling today, if we are in another bear market, and the latest on student loan forgiveness. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 5/18/22 – Terry Savage: Prepare yourself for a bear market
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.