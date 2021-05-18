Wintrust Business Lunch 5/18/21: Keys to keeping meetings productive, downtown Chicago housing market bounces back, and Carnival looking to restart cruises in July

Carnival Cruise ships Liberty and Elation are seen in Nassau, Bahamas on April 29, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the best ways to keep meetings productive, the benefits and liabilities of working remotely and when it makes sense for an employer to counteroffer to keep talent.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about the positive impacts of concise, succinct communications (e.g. when ‘brief is best’) as well as situations where less talk may be perceived as a lack of interest.

Segment 3: David Wolf, President and CEO, Wolf Development Strategies, talks to John about current trends in the real estate market, how the business was impacted by the pandemic and if people are ready to come back downtown post-pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Carnival Cruise Lines in talks with the CDC about returning to the seas by July, Home Depot and Walmart beating Wall Street first quarter earnings projections and Lamborghini announcing plans for fully-electric vehicle before 2030.