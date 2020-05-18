Wintrust Business Lunch 5/18/20: Wall Street’s big day, Jordan’s expensive sneakers and Bob Mariano getting back into the grocery game

Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke joins John Williams to tell us about Chicago startup innovation including a restaurant reservation startup from Alinea’s Nick Kokonas, that is providing a huge boost to restaurants struggling during Covid-19 and another Chicago startup that is using vacant retail window space to sell ads to companies like Lyft and Adidas.

Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss the stock market’s big day and how companies are preparing to return work.

WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Michael Jordan sneakers selling for a record $560,000 at Sotheby’s, bicycle sales booming as people go for socially distant exercise and Bob Mariano planning to start a new grocery chain.