Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what companies can do to ensure good mental health for employees, and what the mayor needs to do attract business to the city.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about ‘boomerang hires,’ and what businesses need to be aware of if they decide to bring back a former employee.

Segment 3: Jason Lansing, Founder, The Players Trunk, talks to John about how their memorabilia company is disrupting the online sports memorabilia market and to preview their upcoming appearance on “Shark Tank.”

Segment 4: : WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Abbott and FDA coming to a reopening agreement of the baby formula plant in Michigan, United raising its outlook on summer travel demand, and Apple announcing accessibility features coming later this year.