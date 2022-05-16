Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John Williams to talk about a new Lending Tree survey that shows 56% of bridal party members feel pressure to overspend, former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke saying the Fed was too slow in raising interest rates, and the importance of improving your credit score considering today’s mortgage rates.

Segment 2: Kiana DiStasi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Chicago Loop Alliance, tells John about Chicago Loop Alliance’s April Report on downtown activity that shows the city is showing positive signs of recovery.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s getting out of Russia, JetBlue launching a hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines, and why in-flight WiFi is about to get a lot better.