Wintrust Business Lunch 5/15/20: The health of the U.S. labor market, meat production slowdown and the disconnect between the market and the economy

Segment 1: Nick Bunker, Economic Research Director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab, joins John to tell us about the results of the Job openings and Labor turnover survey that was released today.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, contributing editor of Chief Executive, New Nutrition Business magazine and CPGmatters.com, tells John why the coronavirus will slow U.S. meat production for months.

Segment 3: John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, joins John to talk about The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition and this weekend’s Sweet Home Chicago telethon on NBC Sports Chicago.

