Wintrust Business Lunch 5/14/21: Roller coaster week for the stock market, Abt Electronics expands its warehouse, and Americans’ biggest financial regret

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Abt Recycling Center (courtesy of Abt)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the up and down stock market this week, retail sales falling flat in April, the continuing fears of inflation and why some states are phasing out supplemental unemployment benefits.

Segment 2: Jon Abt, Co-President of Glenview-based Abt Electronics, tells John about expansion plans that will double the size of their warehouse, their new, upgraded recycle center and how they were able to manage through the pandemic.

Segment 3: Tim McCormick, Chief Executive Officer, SOS Children’s Villages Illinois, talks to John about their alternative method of foster care, why it is so important to keep brothers and sister remaining together as a family, their focus on education and successful graduation rate and the current need for foster parents.

Segment 4:  Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that breaks down Americans’ biggest financial regrets in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular