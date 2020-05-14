Wintrust Business Lunch 5/14/20: Facebook tackles coronavirus misinformation, McDonald’s issues new guidelines on restaurant reopenings and nearly 3 million Americans file for unemployment benefits

Segment 1: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Twitter (and other tech companies) making work from home a permanent change for some employees and Facebook tackling coronavirus misinformation, hateful memes with AI.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the economic well-being of U.S. households

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including JP Morgan Chase saying their credit customers are spending less, McDonald’s setting guidelines for dine-in reopening and another bad unemployment report from the U.S. Labor Department.