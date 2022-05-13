Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the possibility of another recession, if he thinks inflation has reached its peak, wages not keeping up with inflation, and the health of the housing market with rising mortgage rates.

Segment 2: Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, tells John about the annual Chicago River Day, where volunteers take part in a massive spring litter cleanup and restoration event. You can register for the event here.

Segment 3: John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, University of Miami, joins John to tell us everything we should know about the nationwide baby formula shortage.