Wintrust Business Lunch 5/13/21: Stock market rebound, McDonald’s raises hourly wages, and Facebook wants you to read articles before sharing them

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

A McDonald’s Big Mac, their signature sandwich is held up near the golden arches at a McDonalds’s August 10, 2015, in Centreville, Virginia. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Porfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the market’s reaction to the April jobs report, the weekly jobless claims and the ongoing fears over inflation.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the ongoing battle between Apple and Fortnite, Facebook to test prompting you to read articles before sharing them and the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

Segment 3: Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO, ActiveCampaign, tells John about what ActiveCampaign does and a new survey that highlights Gen Z and millennials’ small business success over the past year.

WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the cryptocurrency market dropping about 11% after Elon Musk tweets Tesla will suspend taking crypto payments for Tesla vehicles, McDonald’s and Amazon hiring workers and the FAA approving a Boeing fix for jets grounded by electrical flaw.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular