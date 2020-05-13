Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 5/13/20: Should we expect another round of stimulus checks?

Posted: / Updated:
Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about how unemployment is soaring, GDP is crashing, major retailers are going bankrupt,a pandemic still rages — and yet the stock market is making headlines on the upside. Terry also answers your questions about your government stimulus checks.

Segment 2: Ron Helms, Vice President of Mercedes Restaurants, joins John to talk about how his restaurants (Alexander’s Steakhouse and Famous Dave’s) have been managing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

