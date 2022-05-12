Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley in Lake Forest, joins John to talk about how the market volatility now is similar to the dot com bubble and why it’s a great opportunity to focus on quality companies whose stock prices have dropped because of the overall market panic.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Google revealing AR glasses in development that can instantly translate a conversation in a language you don’t speak and Meta temporarily turning off augmented reality filters for Facebook and Instagram in Texas and Illinois because of legal worries related to facial recognition and privacy laws in those states.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about some good news regarding credit card debt despite spending surging in the 1Q. Ted also offers some tips to help lower your credit card debt.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Rivian and Tesla both announcing vehicle recalls, and casinos setting records in the month of March.